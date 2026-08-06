Jean Grey Vs. Scarlet Witch: Who Would Win?

In the comics, Jean Grey is arguably the strongest Omega-level mutant and an absurdly powerful telepath, empath, and telekinetic. She can do virtually anything with these powers, up to and including reality manipulation and effective immortality by way of transferring her consciousness into another living being.

The MCU version of Jean starts out weaker. Her primary power is possessing people within a 33-foot radius. Sure, this makes her a menace who can chain her jumps seemingly infinitely and possess powerful individuals. Still, both Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Bill Metzger (Tramell Tillman) manage to temporarily restrain her abilities with sufficient isolation. Toward the end of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," a powered-up Jean displays strong telekinesis, as well as the ability to create a large psionic bubble and control the vast number of people trapped within it.

The comic book version of Wanda Maximoff is a step above even Jean. The untold truth of the Scarlet Witch is complicated to say the least, but in a nutshell, Wanda is the Earth-616 timeline's "nexus being" — effectively the personified force of this universe. She can't be permanently killed and she's able to shape reality as she likes, up to and including the infamous M-Day Decimation event where she temporarily depowers nearly all of Earth's mutants simply by wishing it.

The MCU Scarlet Witch also wields vast power. Apart from telekinetic and mental abilities that are somewhat on par with what the MCU Jean has displayed, she's an unparalleled chaos magician who can rewrite reality to the point of creating life. In "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," she handily fights and wins the combined might of Kamar-Taj wizards while under the influence of the Darkhold. Even before unlocking her full abilities, she's a powerhouse: As seen on "WandaVision," she can create a Hex bubble, inside which she's virtually omnipotent.