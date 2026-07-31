Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Jean Grey Recycles The Story Of A Powerful Marvel Villain

Despite the similarities, there are also key differences between Wanda and Jean's tenures as dangerous MCU figures. Wanda is effectively possessed during her entire "villain phase" – first by sheer grief during "WandaVision," and then by the corrupting influence of the Darkhold in "Multiverse of Madness." She's often completely self-absorbed and willfully cruel to those who stand in her way — but when she finally understands just how far she's fallen at the end of "Multiverse of Madness," she's deeply shocked and considers her life forfeit.

Meanwhile, Jean is a more grounded figure who keeps her faculties for much of the movie, only lashing out near the end after finding out what happened to her sister Sara. Her apparent villainy is quite justified and directed entirely toward the Department of Damage Control. She only starts to torment Spider-Man after he insists on messing with her plans, and even then, a part of it seems to stem from genuine fascination toward a fellow "freak" instead of genuine antagonism. She only gets truly hostile after Spider-Man contributes to her getting caught by Damage Control, but the two mend fences after various misunderstandings are corrected and Spidey saves Jean's life.

As such, it can be argued that while Wanda and Jean would certainly find plenty of things to talk about should they ever meet over a cup of coffee, seeing them in the same room together would also quickly reveal that the two are hardly narrative clones. Jean's MCU introduction simply happens to use similar tropes as Wanda's apparent MCU exit.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is now playing in theaters.