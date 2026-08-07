5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Sterling Point

Did you love "My Old Ass" or "The Fallout?" You have Megan Park to thank for that, and her new series, "Sterling Point," might just become your new favorite binge-watch.

Ella Rubin stars in the Amazon Prime Video original series "Sterling Point," which was created by Park and is commandeered by Park, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage, who share showrunning duties. (More about Schwartz and Savage in just a bit.) Rubin's protagonist, Annie Jacobson, who lives in New York City, is shocked when her grandfather passes away and leaves her a massive estate on a Canadian island. Alongside her twin brother Connor (Keen Ruffalo, Mark Ruffalo's son), Annie decamps to the Canadian island and meets a whole host of characters, including Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle), who's hanging out at the late grandfather's home.

"Sterling Point" might be a young adult show, but it's more grounded and gritty than your typical YA fare. As Park told The Hollywood Reporter, "I wanted to make a YA show that felt as authentic as possible." Schwartz, who noted that he and Savage like to make shows where "kids are treated like adults," took that train of thought further. "When you're a teenager and you're coming of age, everything feels so life and death and dramatic and emotional. You're figuring yourself out in a way that really happens at that moment in your life," Schwartz told the outlet. "It's a rich source of drama, and Megan just mined it beautifully and with a really original, unique voice."

So if you're totally into "Sterling Point" and finish all eight episodes, which dropped on August 5, what's next on your watchlist? We've got options. From other Schwartz-Savage joints to great YA dramas, here are five shows to check out if you love "Sterling Point."