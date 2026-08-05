Why Venom Wasn't In Spider-Man: Brand New Day

In "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," Peter Parker (Tom Holland) faces off with a bunch of villains that have made his mission to be a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man that much more difficult. Michael Mando's Scorpion and Sadie Sink's Jean Grey come at him from all angles, and that's not even counting the blink-and-you-miss-it cameos from rogues gallery favorites like Ramrod, Boomerang, and Tombstone. For those coming into "Brand New Day" having only watched the Holland "Spider-Man" movies, there may be some confusion about the lack of Venom, considering that 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" teased the symbiote's existence within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The post-credits scene of "No Way Home" sees Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock getting drunk at a bar on Earth-616 (the home of the MCU) before being suddenly zapped back to Earth-688 (the home of Sony's Spider-Man Universe). But he accidentally leaves a little bit of the alien symbiote that makes up Venom behind on the counter, which gives the impression that Spider-Man will eventually encounter the villain turned antihero.

Yet Venom's absence from "Brand New Day," in addition to Holland's lack of involvement in the SSU, mostly came down to the two cinematic webs never quite connecting at Sony. "They were building this universe and they had these plans to merge the worlds at some point, and I think that they just never found the right time to do so," said Holland on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast (via Collider).