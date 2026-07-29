All 6 Sony Spider-Man Villain Movies, Ranked

In 1999, Marvel sold the rights to "Spider-Man" to Sony Pictures for a staggeringly low $7 million, and it continues to be one of the smartest acquisitions any studio has ever invested in. The lucrative deal has essentially put Sony in a position of power where they could simultaneously partner with Marvel Studios for the Tom Holland entries, while still developing their own non-Marvel Cinematic Universe related Spidey projects. But just because they have that great power doesn't mean they always use it responsibly. For every "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," there's a "Morbius" morbin' not far behind, and the latter is often the result of Sony's alt-universe spin-off movies of Spider-Man's rogues gallery.

Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU), which hilariously used to go by Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC), was always going to face an uphill battle considering none of them actually featured the beloved webhead himself. In spite initial plans to expand the Andrew Garfield "Amazing Spider-Man" universe crashing and burning, Sony still followed through with a series of villain movies that felt like relics of the pre-superhero movie boom.

While the SSU is technically still alive with the "Spider-Noir" television show, the critical and commercial failure of 2024's "Kraven the Hunter" was the straw that broke the camel's back. As it stands, there are currently six "Spider-Man" spin-off movies in the SSU, so let's rank them and see which of these flawed endeavors left the best impression.