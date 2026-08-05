What Brand New Day Sets Up For Tom Holland's Spider-Man 5

The ending of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is pretty gloomy, with Doctor Strange's spell effectively erasing Peter Parker from the minds of everyone who knew him. Thankfully, the ending of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is far more positive. Peter has reconnected with Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya), and his superhero alter ego's popularity among New Yorkers is such that people openly root for him and express city-wide concern when he's injured. But it's not all sunshine and rainbows for our friendly neighborhood web-slinger.

The emergence of Spidey's new powers, the ongoing threat of various supervillains, and the disappearance of Bill Metzger (Tramelll Tillman) are all causes for concern, and the post-credits scene of "Brand New Day" teases that Spider-Man is heading to space. That will likely be addressed in either "Avengers: Doomsday" or "Avengers: Secret Wars," but it's an indication that Peter will have been through the wringer once more by the time we catch up with him in his fifth solo outing, which hasn't yet been confirmed but it widely expected to happen.

It's unclear just how any of these developments in "Brand New Day" might play into Spider-Man 5, but when you combine them with other things that are still loose in the MCU — the Venom symbiote, for one — there's every reason to believe that Spider-Man's current popularity and relative joy might not remain the status quo when the fifth Spidey movie arrives. Watching Looper's video above will prepare you for the possible things to come in Spider-Man 5.