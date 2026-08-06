5 Worst Dinosaur Movies Of All Time, According To Letterboxd

In mainstream American cinema, the very concept of "dinosaur movies" begins and ends with the Jurassic Park franchise. When trailers for standalone dinosaur films like "65" or "The End of Oak Street" play in theaters, inevitably someone in the audience will inquire aloud if they are connected to Dr. Hammond's vision of a dinosaur theme park. Of course, in the history of global cinema, dinosaurs are far from exclusive to a saga that began with a Michael Crichton novel adaptation. Just look at the most bizarre dinosaur movies from around the world for vibrant proof.

There are countless dinosaur movies beyond the confines of the Jurassic Park and World installments. Unfortunately, the plethora of prehistoric projects available also means that, inevitably, subpar movies also exist within this realm. The five lowest rated dinosaur movies on Letterboxd provide a vivid snapshot of what happens when all the enthralling possibilities of dino cinema go untapped. These five features instead delivered tedious artistry that left even the most ardent dinosaur fans snoozing in their seats.

Given the varying plots and creative aesthetics of these five movies, there's no one way all of these stumbled creatively. The tragic common thread they do all share is the reality that even the innate awesomeness of dinosaurs can't salvage truly abysmal motion pictures.