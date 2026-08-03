Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumors That Turned Out To Be Totally False

Apart from things like the Jean Grey reveal, there really isn't a whole lot of truly groundbreaking left-field shocks in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." This in itself is a surprise, since "Spider-Man: No Way Home" relied so heavily on playing its cards close to the chest when it came to teaming up the Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland Spider-Men against some of their most dangerous enemies.

The MCU has been known to misdirect fans with its marketing material. Audiences are so used to twists, turns, and subterfuge that they see and expect them even if they're not actually there. As a result, the rumor mill for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" certainly went into overdrive in some aspects, and many of the things that fans assumed would happen in Tom Holland's latest solo outing simply turned out to be incorrect.

This doesn't mean that "Brand New Day" is a bad movie by any stretch of imagination. It manages to tell a (comparatively) street-level story about Spider-Man's growth into New York City's signature crime fighter, while also exploring Peter Parker's personal struggles due to the commitment this takes. This makes for a great, emotional movie. It also means that many of the big rumors surrounding the film were wrong — and watching Looper's video above will show you just how wrong everyone got things.