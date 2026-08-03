Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumors That Turned Out To Be Totally False
Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" was one of the most highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe releases in recent years. As such, it's not surprising that there were a lot of rumors going around during the lead-up to the film, even though it turned out that a whole bunch of them were dead ends. Watch Looper's video above to get the information on which "Brand New Day" rumors turned out to be entirely false.
Remember how we were all looking for clues that Daredevil was secretly in "Brand New Day," or how we eventually discovered that some of the major reveals and Easter eggs in the "Brand New Day" trailer weren't quite as groundbreaking as they initially seemed? Granted, some rumors turned out to be true, such as Sadie Sink setting up Marvel's future as Jean Grey. Still, the batting average for the "Brand New Day" rumor mill hasn't been particularly great.
Brand New Day is a more personal Spider-Man movie
Apart from things like the Jean Grey reveal, there really isn't a whole lot of truly groundbreaking left-field shocks in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." This in itself is a surprise, since "Spider-Man: No Way Home" relied so heavily on playing its cards close to the chest when it came to teaming up the Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland Spider-Men against some of their most dangerous enemies.
The MCU has been known to misdirect fans with its marketing material. Audiences are so used to twists, turns, and subterfuge that they see and expect them even if they're not actually there. As a result, the rumor mill for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" certainly went into overdrive in some aspects, and many of the things that fans assumed would happen in Tom Holland's latest solo outing simply turned out to be incorrect.
This doesn't mean that "Brand New Day" is a bad movie by any stretch of imagination. It manages to tell a (comparatively) street-level story about Spider-Man's growth into New York City's signature crime fighter, while also exploring Peter Parker's personal struggles due to the commitment this takes. This makes for a great, emotional movie. It also means that many of the big rumors surrounding the film were wrong — and watching Looper's video above will show you just how wrong everyone got things.