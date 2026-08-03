The Only Hal Jordan Explainer You Need Before Lanterns

We already met Nathan Fillion's delightfully awful Guy Gardner in "Superman," and now HBO's "Lanterns" is introducing us to two more DC Universe iterations of classic Green Lantern characters in Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre). Out of the three, Hal is by far the most important and prominent character in the Green Lantern lore, and watching Looper's video explainer above is a perfect way to understand why he's such a big deal.

There's every chance that Chandler's version of Hal will ultimately stand out as the best live-action version of Green Lantern. In the comics, the character is a former test pilot who acquires the Green Lantern ring from the fallen Lantern Abin Sur and becomes Earth's first proper member of the Green Lantern Corps (technically, Alan Scott precedes him as an Earth-based Green Lantern, but he's a somewhat special case who exists outside of the Corps). As a founding Justice League member and a particularly powerful Lantern, Hal has been a focal point of many major DC stories over the years.