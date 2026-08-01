All 3 Riddick Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

The history of Hollywood is littered with planned sequels that were completely abandoned. Follow-ups that were supposed to pay off cryptic credit scene teases or adapt various sequels to a film's source material, but never got realized, are often etched into legendary status. Then there are the rarer movies that are surprising in how many sequels they've inspired. These titles aren't necessarily dismal in quality. It's just that nobody could have imagined while watching the original installments that these films would have subsequently inspired decades of further storytelling.

2000's "Pitch Black," which featured the debut of Vin Diesel's Richard B. Riddick, is a prime example of such a movie. "Pitch Black" broke even at the worldwide box office, but it wasn't necessarily a game-changing title when it first came out. However, it inspired two further sequels, "The Chronicles of Riddick" and "Riddick," that took the "Pitch Black" mythology in unexpectedly dense and bizarre directions. Nothing in the original sci-fi horror trappings of "Pitch Black" signaled that this was the start of an expansive mythology spanning multiple features.

Ranking all three of these Riddick-starring movies from worst to best helps illustrate the artistic highs and lows attached to keeping this saga going. Riddick has been far from a foolproof leading man, but this ranking does reaffirm that there have been creative benefits to ensuring "Pitch Black" wasn't a one-off. Let's examine the peaks and valleys of this strange and unexpected saga.