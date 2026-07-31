Why Peter Parker's AI Assistant E.V. Sounds So Familiar In Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

In case it escaped anyone that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is the thematic Marvel Cinematic Universe successor of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" shows the best live-action Spidey in decades in full mad inventor mode. Peter's asbestos-riddled apartment-building lair, with its computer setups and assorted tinkering machines, is effectively a budget version of Tony's workshop circa "Iron Man" — and Peter even has his own AI assistant to help with his tasks.

This isn't Peter's first foray into artificial intelligence helpers, of course. "Spider-Man: Homecoming" features the suit AI Karen (Jennifer Connelly), and the sunglasses that host the powerful E.D.I.T.H (Dawn Michelle King) are a key plot point in "Spider-Man: Far from Home." However, the "Brand New Day" AI assistant E.V. is notable because it seems to be Peter's own creation instead of a Stark handout. In case you think that E.V. sounds familiar — well, there's a reason for that, too. The AI assistant is voiced by none other than Naomi Watts, whom you've almost certainly heard (and seen) in a number of projects.