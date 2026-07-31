Brand New Day Connects Spider-Man To Marvel's Most Infamous Anti-Mutant Device

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

As Looper's recap for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" will tell you, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) heads into the movie with a whole lot of baggage. The ending of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" caused the world to forget who Peter is while still remembering Spider-Man, and during the four-year time skip confirmed in the "Brand New Day" synopsis, Peter has embraced his new reality. Unfortunately, no Spider-Man is an island, and the stress of this isolation gets to him so much that it triggers a whole new stage in his spider-themed DNA mutation — which, in turn, leads to the creation of inhibitor technology that may very well have serious repercussions for the MCU.

Ever the understudy of the late, great Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Peter deals with his DNA situation by coming up with wildly irresponsible technology. After trial, error, and an assist from love interest and fresh MIT graduate MJ (Zendaya), he creates a power suppressor chip that can rein in his mutating spider DNA. Soon, he comes up with a universal version to take down the telepathic threat of Jean Grey (Sadie Sink).

In the process, however, the tech ends up in the hands of the highly unreliable Damage Control head Bill Metzger (Tramell Tillman). Metzger — whose comics counterpart is a noted anti-mutant figure — is still on the loose when the credits roll, and has knowledge of how the chip works. Put all this together, and every sign points toward an unfortunate fact: it seems like the chip is the precursor of the MCU version of Marvel's infamous mutant inhibitor collar, which can suppress mutant abilities and allow the powers that be to safely imprison and experiment on individuals with the X-Gene.