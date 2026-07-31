What Happens To Hulk In Spider-Man: Brand New Day - And What It Sets Up For His Marvel Future

The finale of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" doesn't involve Bruce Banner in any capacity. Instead, the last audiences see of this character in "Brand New Day" is a weary Banner, back in his human form after the Spidey vs. Hulk battle, being wheeled into an ambulance frantically asking paramedics if he hurt anyone. Later on, a TV news anchor notes that Banner is at a hospital receiving "psychiatric help." After so many years of being Smart Hulk or helping folks as a professor, Banner's "relapsed" into his destructive persona and is being kept cut off from larger society.

These lines and developments don't necessarily indicate which MCU projects this character will appear in. However, they might suggest why he's not around in a forthcoming MCU event. In the various trailers Marvel's dropped for "Avengers: Doomsday," there's been nary a trace of Banner. Normally, it'd be hard to imagine there'd ever be an "Avengers" installment devoid of the Hulk. However, after his "Brand New Day" rampage clearly left Banner shattered and the character being held in a hospital, this guy doesn't look to be in any shape to fight Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

Still, in every Hulk movie, he looks to be down for the count before gathering his bearings and fighting the good fight. Expect Hulk's nadir in "Brand New Day" to be eventually followed by an MCU comeback where he once again emerges as a triumphant hero.