If you want to see the hottest new theatrical release as soon as possible, you don't have to wait for its opening day on Friday in North America. Instead, movie studios have taken to launching films with Thursday screenings that keep starting earlier and earlier in the day. While "Iron Man 3," for instance, launched at 9:00 p.m. during its 2013 Thursday night shows, July 2026's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" began its Thursday showings at noon. Whenever these Thursday showings start, the money made at them are then then rolled into the film's Friday-to-Sunday opening weekend hauls. Thursday screenings can provide a major box office boost in this regard.

Given how important these showings have become for Hollywood, it's well worth checking out the highest grossing Thursday pre-opening box office numbers in history. While fun facts like the world's biggest movies ever at the box office are more commonly known, data surrounding Thursday screening grosses is a lot harder to come by. That makes it extra important to break down the five biggest Thursday/midnight screening box office hauls of all time, ranked in ascending order.

This provides not only a fascinating look into the theatrical runs of some of the biggest films of all time, but a snapshot of what kind of movies people rush out to see as quickly as possible — making these the first box office achievements of movies that took the world by storm.