The Best Odyssey Adaptation Is An '80s Sci-Fi Show You've Never Heard Of

"The Odyssey" is one of the greatest feats of literature mankind has ever known, passed down both via oral and written tradition for centuries. The epic story has taken on many forms, most recently with Christopher Nolan's film adaptation, which Looper described as the director's masterpiece. But there have been numerous interpretations over the years, and the best might just be "Ulysses 31," a children's science fiction show from 1981 that transports the hero into the 31st century.

Ulysses (Osamu Kobayashi), traveling aboard the spaceship Odyssey, earns the wrath of Poseidon after killing his son, the cyclops, which in this version is a giant robot with a single glowing red eye. Ulysses' crew becomes frozen, and the only way to revive them is for Ulysses, alongside his son Telemachus, the small alien girl Yumi, and the nail-eating robot comic relief Nono, to venture to Hades.

For all the debate about how much Nolan got right and wrong with his adaptation of "The Odyssey," "Ulysses 31" is proof positive that there's no single right way to adapt something. Fidelity to the source is certainly admirable, but taking this Greek poem and transporting it into a space setting with aliens and robots offers a whole new galaxy of possibilities. And since this interpretation was marketed squarely at children, it could help introduce them to Greek mythology in a way that doesn't feel like homework.