Tony Review: This Anthony Bourdain Biopic Leaves A Bitter Taste

This review contains discussions of addiction and suicide.

For a handful of reasons, I was apprehensive going into "Tony," writer-director Matt Johnson's biopic of chef, travel writer, and television host Anthony Bourdain. Biopics are tricky, and a lot of them stick to tired formulas or tweak real details until the person being depicted feels unrecognizable. As for Bourdain specifically, he was a famously cantankerous, prickly, curious, brilliant, and well-traveled man who died by suicide in June of 2018 (while filming an episode of "Parts Unknown" in France with his friend and collaborator, chef Eric Ripert). So how does "Tony" — adapted from one specific part of Bourdain's memoir "Kitchen Confidential" by Johnson and co-writers Matthew Miller, Todd Bartels, and

Lou Howe — depict this complicated, fascinating man?

That is a tough question, and one I've been attempting to answer since I saw a screening of this A24 film. First, some basics. Dominic Sessa, the breakout star of "The Holdovers" who also held his own in the goofy threequel "Now You See Me: Now You Don't," portrays a young Bourdain, who's attending Vassar College and trying to become a writer. After Tony loses out on a writing fellowship, he lies to everyone in his orbit — his parents Pierre and Gladys Bourdain ("Mad Men" alum Rich Sommer and "Succession" veteran Dagmara Domińczyk) and the object of his affection, Nancy (Emilia Jones) — and runs to Provincetown in Cape Cod, where he gets a job at a small beachside restaurant. (In real life, Bourdain worked at the Lobster Pot; the fictional version in the film is called The Flagstaff.)

There, Sessa's Tony meets the restaurant's learned head chef (Antonio Banderas), the charming but sleazy Sal (Leo Woodall), and Stavros (Stavros Halkias, of course). So does "Tony" truthfully depict Bourdain's early years in the kitchen?