Now You See Me: Now You Don't Review – A Flashy, Flawed, But Fun Sequel

If it's been a while since you refamiliarized yourself with the "Now You See Me" franchise, that's understandable. The first film, simply titled "Now You See Me," released all the way back in 2013, and its sequel, "Now You See Me 2," hit theaters in 2016. (That second movie should have been called "Now You Don't" so that "Now You Three Me" was available for the threequel, but we digress.) Nearly a decade later, "Zombieland" director Ruben Fleischer takes the reins from Louis Leterrier and Jon M. Chu, who helmed the first two movies, and in doing so, Fleischer reunites with his stars from that franchise — Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson — and brings in new and familiar faces for "Now You See Me: Now You Don't."

The "Now You See Me" movies are unserious, and to be clear, that's a good thing. From the start of this franchise — in fact, before it probably even was a franchise — audiences have enjoyed watching Eisenberg (as arrogant magician J. Daniel "Danny" Atlas), Harrelson (as skilled mentalist Merritt McKinney), Dave Franco (as sleight-of-hand expert Jack Wilder), Isla Fisher (as escape artist Henley Reeves), and a handful of other magic-minded folks pull off mind-bending, reality-defying heists. Part of the fun, honestly, is that some of the tricks, shams, and flim-flams we see from the group of core magicians known as the Four Horsemen have little to no basis in reality, try as the movies might to make sense of these illusions.

Thankfully, "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" isn't trying to break any new ground for the franchise. It's not getting serious, it's not a gritty overhaul of what audiences liked about the first two movies, and it's at its best when it doesn't take itself too seriously. "Now You See Me: Now You Don't" is pretty to look at, pretty dumb, and pretty freakin' fun.