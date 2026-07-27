The Odyssey Translator Emily Wilson Had Harsh Words For Christopher Nolan's Movie

Emily Wilson, who became the first-ever woman to translate Homer's "The Odyssey" in 2017, has some thoughts about Christopher Nolan's lauded adaptation (which crushed the box office and earned a great review right here at Looper). She did ... not like it.

Nolan's epic big-screen take on "The Odyssey," which casts Matt Damon as the hero Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as his long-suffering wife Penelope, Tom Holland as their anxious son Telemachus, Himesh Patel as Odysseus' lieutenant Eurylochus, Elliot Page as the reluctant soldier Sinon, Benny Safdie as the imposing Agamemnon, and Zendaya as the goddess Athena, just to name a few. Wilson, who works at the prestigious University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, wrote a review for the London Review of Books, and to put it mildly, she had some notes.

After saying her teenage sons enjoyed the movie's grandiosity, Wilson made it clear that she didn't much care for it, reflecting first on Nolan's now-familiar themes of "the discontinuities of space and time, in magic, tricks, craft, technology, rivalry, substitution, masks, miscommunication, what we remember and what we choose to forget." Wilson went on, "I had hoped that Nolan's affinity with these Homeric themes might push him to new creative heights, and enable him to conjure more believable characters." Ouch. Wilson then addressed the narrative's overall themes, making it clear, again, that she did not enjoy Nolan's film: