5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Cape Fear

This article contains discussions of sexual assault.

Everything old becomes new again, and that's certainly the case for "Cape Fear." This story has been told and retold several times, actually, after it began its life as the 1957 novel "The Executioners" by John D. MacDonald. In 1962, J. Lee Thompson directed his own adaptation, which was the inspiration for legendary director Martin Scorsese's take in 1991 ... and now, there's a 2026 Apple TV adaption.

Let's look at Scorsese's film to see what you can expect from the 2026 take on "Cape Fear," if you haven't checked out this Apple TV series yet. In the 1991 film, Robert De Niro's deeply sadistic and psychopathic Maximilian "Max" Cady leaves prison after serving time for committing brutal sexual assault; after all his time behind bars, Max now knows how to exploit various legal loopholes and has learned about the legal process that put him there. Namely, he knows that the lawyer who helped put him away, Samuel "Sam" Bowden (Nick Nolte), omitted a report that could have given Max a lighter sentence, and Max wants revenge ... so he starts with Sam's wife Leigh (Jessica Lange) and daughter Dani (Juliette Lewis).

The Apple TV reboot casts Oscar winner Javier Bardem as Max Cady, Patrick Wilson as the renamed lawyer Tom Bowden, and Amy Adams as his also-renamed wife Anna, who also works as a lawyer this time. So what should you watch next if you've already watched every version of "Cape Fear," including the Apple TV miniseries? Here are five picks that center on sadistic killers, cat-and-mouse chases, and former prisoners out for revenge.