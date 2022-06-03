Why Elizabeth Mitchell Doesn't Think Lost Should Ever Return - Exclusive

Over the years since "Lost" ended, numerous rumors about a reboot or revival have surfaced. But it's all been speculation and wishful thinking up to this point. Still, in a day and age where remakes are all the rage, you never know what might happen. For Elizabeth Mitchell, it's a complicated subject.

"['Lost' creator] Damon [Lindelof] had once said — and he's on to something here — that if someone re-imagined it and brought back all the same characters as different people, it would be really interesting to see what would happen," she said. "That would be intriguing to me. I'm always up for working with any of those people again. I think they're fantastic, but ... it's so hard to imagine any of these people getting back together again."

Overall, though, Mitchell falls on the side of leaving well enough alone. "I love that they told the story that they wanted to tell," she says. "You end your thing in the time that you want, and you create what you want, and they did that. It's hard to imagine them coming back and saying, 'Well, we could do this.' I don't know. It's always intriguing to think of what creative minds will come up with, but for me, it ended in a beautiful way."

As for Mitchell's more recent roles, you can watch her in Season 1 of CBS' "FBI: International" and the upcoming Netflix series "First Kill," which premieres June 10.