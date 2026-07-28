5 Best Prison Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

Many of the most beloved movies of all time are set behind bars. It seems unlikely that anything will ever replace "The Shawshank Redemption" at the top of IMDb's top 250 (unknowingly aided by Batman fans), although that's an outlier in the genre for being a tear-jerker –- the prison movie is typically as brutal as cinema can get. Time spent cut off from the outside world can cause existential despair and frustration, the cold, unfeeling walls are never easy to settle into, and the wardens won't care whether you make it out alive or not. While often more dramatic than most real accounts of prison life, movies like these will terrify you into obeying the law so you never find out.

For this list, we're exclusively looking at the great ones which deserve to be talked about more, not the definitive best prison movies of all time. Instead, we're shining a light on films that were either critically acclaimed or initially popular at the box office that have gradually faded from the cultural conversation. We measured several underrated prison movies by the number of Letterboxd "logs" they received, especially in comparison to the 4.2 million who have watched "The Shawshank Redemption."

Of the five titles below, the two most popular have roughly 39,000 views each. They deserve a lot more love than that, so if you've never seen these prison movies, get watching and talking about them.