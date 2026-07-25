5 Five Highest-Grossing Superhero Movie Franchises Of All Time, Ranked

Superhero movies are big business. Many of the highest grossing films in history belong to the superhero genre, reflecting the passionate loyalty that these titles conjure up in audiences. That passion often translates into legions of folks showing up in regular numbers for endless sequels in certain superhero film franchises. Sure, some titles, like "Shazam!" or "Ghost Rider," never get past a second installment after flopping at the box office. But historically, many superhero film sagas have gone on to produce moneymakers over the course of years if not decades.

The five biggest superhero movie franchises of all time at the worldwide box office (not including overarching brands like the Marvel Cinematic Universe or DC Extended Universe) show just how lucrative this corner of cinema can be. These five sagas owe their profitability to an abundance of different factors, including drawing from enduringly popular characters, spawning an obscene number of spin-offs and sequels (more movies tend to mean a greater lifetime franchise haul), new installments registering as events no matter what the larger context of the world is, and more.

These franchises didn't just break the bank for their respective studios and financiers. They also exemplify the immense box office heights superhero films can reach that many other subgenres struggle to even come close to. Behold the might of these box office hauls that are almost as towering and impressive as the most dazzling superpowers.