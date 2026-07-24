The Mask & Scorpion King Director Chuck Russell Dead At 74

Chuck Russell, the director behind "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors," "The Mask," and "The Scorpion King," has died at the age of 74. His passing occurred on Wednesday, July 22, with sources reporting that the fire department arrived at his San Diego home following reports of an unconscious man. A cause of death was not immediately made available.

Russell is survived by his wife, Ania Zeyne, to whom he had been married since 2007, as well as three children. The filmmaker also leaves behind an impressive body of work, with perhaps his most notable film being 1994's "The Mask." Based on the comic of the same name, "The Mask" became the biggest hit of Russell's career, making over $350 million against a budget of only $23 million.

The movie also put Jim Carrey on the map with his eccentric performance as Stanley Ipkiss, remaining one of the best films of Carrey's career. It also marked Cameron Diaz's film debut and kickstarted her career in epic fashion. Among his many contributions to film, Russell brought both of these talented performers and others to the masses, and he will be greatly missed.