5 Best Road Trip Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

The promise of the open road can mean a lot of things in the movies: a life-defining coming-of-age experience, tense kidnappings or prison breaks, an emotional search for a lost loved one, and so much more. Nobody ends their journey in the same place they started it, with their experiences either behind the wheel or in the passenger seat going on to be character-defining, for better or for worse. For each idealistic teenager who found themselves after flying the nest, there are countless more who have grown hardened by the loneliness and alienation from drifting between anonymous motels and diners on long, desolate stretches of highway.

There are dozens of masterpieces in this broad genre, many of which — like "Easy Rider" or "Thelma & Louise" — we've already given their flowers in our list of the best road trip movies of all time. But there are even more worthy titles which, although not entirely ignored, are overlooked in comparison to the most famous road trip movies, and here, we're going to shine a light on five films as boldly different as they are underseen. To determine a film's status as underrated, we logged onto Letterboxd and sorted this master list of road movies by their popularity, choosing five of our personal favorites from the lower tiers. Of these films, the most-watched has approximately 83,000 logs, and the fewest have 32,000; for comparison, the site's most-logged road trip movie, "Little Miss Sunshine," has been marked as watched by 3.3 million users.

Here are five of our favorite underrated road trip movies that we wish more people would talk about, ordered by their release dates.