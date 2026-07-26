5 Best Batman Video Games Of All Time, Ranked

There's no shortage of Batman media to consume. The Caped Crusader has been adapted so many times across film and television. Everyone can rank their favorite Batman actors from worst to best, and it feels like there's always some kind of Batman-adjacent TV show on the air. And while the likes of Superman and Wonder Woman are starved for a new video game, developers can't stop themselves from giving Batman one new game after the next.

The very first Batman video game came out in 1986. Simply titled "Batman," the game has the simple task of seeing Batman collect various parts to construct the Batcraft so that he can go rescue Robin. Since then, dozens of other titles have been released with far more sophisticated plots. And that's not even getting into related DC games that have Batman as a character even if the focus isn't on him, like "Injustice" and "Lego Dimensions."

For this list of the best Batman video games, we're solely looking at titles that have the Caped Crusader front and center. We based the ranking off online reviews and our personal experiences playing many of the titles. So if you're wondering where to start your Dark Knight gaming journey, here's a good place to start.