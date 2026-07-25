5 Best Animated War Movies Of All Time, Ranked

It's difficult to make a truly great war movie. Of course, war is something that impacts millions of lives every day. There's a genuine human toll, but as a film, there's the fear that war will be treated as pure spectacle while ignoring the turmoil behind the madness. Luckily, there's no shortage of phenomenal war movies that honor those who have lost their lives in battle and hopefully educate those on what really happened in the past (and continues into the present).

But what about the best animated war movies? Animation is still traditionally viewed as a medium for children, even though that's a total misconception. But in the right hands, animation can be used to portray the horrors of war in a way that simply wouldn't be possible in live action. Oftentimes, animation is better suited for stories where allegories are used to speak about real wars to make it more palatable for a wider audience.

Don't get us wrong; some of these movies definitely aren't suitable for children. But don't let the medium fool you. These animated war movies do an equal, if not better, job of speaking about war compared to something in live-action. If nothing else, seeing a medium often used for children tell a war story just goes to show that war impacts everyone, including young kids.