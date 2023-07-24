The Ending Of Howl's Moving Castle Explained

By the time "Howl's Moving Castle" was released in 2004, director Hayao Miyazaki was an Oscar-winning filmmaker, notable for animated films such as "Spirited Away," "My Neighbor Totoro," and "Princess Mononoke." Miyazaki's films are packed with directorial trademarks and are highly regarded for their visual beauty and exquisite art style. But as the years have passed, they have become even more well-known for their deeper themes about humanity and its various shortcomings. "Howl's Moving Castle," Miyazaki's ninth feature, was no exception to this.

Based on Diana Wynne Jones' 1986 novel, "Howl's Moving Castle" focuses on Sophie Hatter, a young hat maker who is cursed by an evil witch and transformed into an old woman. Sophie seeks out the help of the mysterious wizard, Howl, who resides in a moving castle where Sophie eventually takes a job cleaning and taking care of Howl and his companions. Miyazaki's film diverges greatly from its source material to deliver an ending that is romantic, yet critical of militarization, 21st century imperialism, and technological innovation.

Although the film's ending features many spectacular elements — from war machines to monstrous transformations — many viewers might miss what is lying beneath the surface of this unforgettable film. Here's everything you need to know about the ending of "Howl's Moving Castle."