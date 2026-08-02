5 Cyberpunk Movies That Were Way Ahead Of Their Time

The cyberpunk film world is a fascinating one to unpack. It's also one that, on the surface, sounds like it could produce a bunch of films that work better as time capsules than entertaining motion pictures. After all, the word "cyber" in this subgenre's name reflects how important technology is to these projects. Considering today's fancy iPod can become tomorrow's dusty relic, one can easily imagine cyberpunk movies coming off as impenetrable or just goofy decades removed from their respective release dates. However, the greatest cyberpunk movies never go out of style. Even if their plots involve Betamax tapes or floppy discs, strong storytelling, evocative images, and memorable performances (among other achievements) can resonate in any era.

For proof of how the cyberpunk movie can take on fascinating new layers long after it first premiered, just look at these five cyberpunk movies that were way ahead of their time. These films may have already been acclaimed or relevant when they first came out, but since then, they've taken on exciting new layers of pertinency. Sometimes, that's because events or technologies depicted in these films actually came to pass. Other times, it's because real-world horrors that these cyberpunk movies were commenting on have only festered and intensified over time.

Whatever the reason, these movies have stuck around as extraordinarily relevant classics. These five cyberpunk movies, ahead of their time, show that this subgenre doesn't automatically have a short artistic shelf life. They can keep on impacting and resonating with moviegoers decades into the future.