5 Most Underrated Steven Spielberg Movies

At this point, the name Steven Spielberg is synonymous with the very medium of cinema itself. The man behind works like "Jaws" and "Disclosure Day" has spent decades delivering tremendous productions that dazzle people all over the globe. Just looking at the five best Steven Spielberg movies according to Letterboxd gives one an indication of what seminal features he's brought into the world. From towering blockbusters like "Jurassic Park" to more intimate works like "Lincoln," Spielberg's artistry never wavers. It's no wonder he's considered the face of American cinema.

However, even a director like Spielberg doesn't deliver a masterpiece every time he's up at bat. To boot, he's also had films that, for one reason or another, just didn't click with the public when they first hit theaters. Just because these Spielberg directorial efforts didn't shatter box office records, though, doesn't mean they're devoid of artistic merit. On the contrary, some of his greatest works are also his most underappreciated. The five most underrated Steven Spielberg movies ever all reflect different corners of his creative impulses. They also crystallize the impressive work of the various crew members with whom Spielberg regularly collaborates.

It's staggering to consider a filmmaker as momentous as Spielberg having projects that went under the radar. That's just what happened with these five gems, though. Each of these motion pictures deserves their time in the sun and recognition for how they reinforce Spielberg's legendary status.