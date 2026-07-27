5 Star Wars Characters From Deleted Scenes That Deserve A Comeback

Every "Star Wars" movie is such a massive undertaking that some ideas or concepts inevitably get lost in the shuffle. Even the various "Star Wars" deleted scenes that would've changed everything show how even the most conceptually meaningful segments in this franchise can end up discarded if they don't work in the entirety of a "Star Wars" movie. Still, because everything "Star Wars" touches takes on a renewed level of notoriety, many of these deleted scenes have become highly talked about among "Star Wars" geeks, while the characters seen in them have taken on an almost mythic status.

Alas, some "Star Wars" individuals once seemingly destined for big screen glory were reduced to fleeting appearances or outright removal in the films' final cuts. Though these figures were removed from titles like "Return of the Jedi" and "The Force Awakens," that doesn't mean they should languish in obscurity forever. Specifically, it's high time that five fascinating characters in particular from various deleted scenes get to come back in new "Star Wars" projects.

It could be because they have a cool design, or maybe their existence provides new layers of meaning or context to pre-existing "Star Wars" icons. Whatever the reason, there are countless factors making it imperative that these five deleted characters re-enter the fray. Being removed from their original "Star Wars" scenes doesn't have to be the end of the story for these compelling cosmic individuals.