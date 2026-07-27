5 Star Wars Characters From Deleted Scenes That Deserve A Comeback
Every "Star Wars" movie is such a massive undertaking that some ideas or concepts inevitably get lost in the shuffle. Even the various "Star Wars" deleted scenes that would've changed everything show how even the most conceptually meaningful segments in this franchise can end up discarded if they don't work in the entirety of a "Star Wars" movie. Still, because everything "Star Wars" touches takes on a renewed level of notoriety, many of these deleted scenes have become highly talked about among "Star Wars" geeks, while the characters seen in them have taken on an almost mythic status.
Alas, some "Star Wars" individuals once seemingly destined for big screen glory were reduced to fleeting appearances or outright removal in the films' final cuts. Though these figures were removed from titles like "Return of the Jedi" and "The Force Awakens," that doesn't mean they should languish in obscurity forever. Specifically, it's high time that five fascinating characters in particular from various deleted scenes get to come back in new "Star Wars" projects.
It could be because they have a cool design, or maybe their existence provides new layers of meaning or context to pre-existing "Star Wars" icons. Whatever the reason, there are countless factors making it imperative that these five deleted characters re-enter the fray. Being removed from their original "Star Wars" scenes doesn't have to be the end of the story for these compelling cosmic individuals.
Jenny from A New Hope
The most powerful female "Star Wars" characters of all time have left an immense impression on audiences throughout the history of "Star Wars" media. The most impressive women in the "Star Wars" universe are unquestionably awesome, but ladies in "Star Wars" storytelling were initially hard to come by. In 1977's "Star Wars," the only women factoring into the story were Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Aunt Beru (Shelagh Fraser). Once, however, there were plans to feature another lady: when Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) venture into the Mos Eisley Cantina, a woman named Jenny was supposed to be seen snuggling next to Han Solo (Harrison Ford).
Jenny isn't just another "Star Wars" character, like Tobias Beckett, with a name that sounds like it could easily be found on Earth. Played by Jenny Cresswell in a deleted scene where she's clinging to Solo, fragments of this sequence that have endured show the pair kissing before Obi-Wan interrupts their canoodling. Interestingly, this segment shows Luke and Obi-Wan actually sitting down in front of Han, a moment deleted from the final cut (which instead shows the smuggler simply planting himself opposite the Jedi and his protege).
Jenny is only fleetingly seen in certain cuts of "Star Wars," but someone who could survive in this "wretched hive of scum and villainy" and go toe-to-toe with Han Solo must have interesting stories to share. Let's find out what else Jenny has been doing, and which other seedy underworld types she's aligned herself with.
Constable Zuvio from The Force Awakens
Poor Constable Zuvio. This character from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" was first introduced through that film's line of toys, where this striking-looking alien immediately made an impression. Zuvio was so prominently featured in these action figures that his toy even made a cameo appearance in a December 2015 "Saturday Night Live" sketch mocking adult "Star Wars" toy collectors. Tragically, Zuvio wasn't in the final film beyond a handful of shots where Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega) are running through Jakku. The disconnect between all that pre-release Zuvio merchandise and his absence from the film proved so fascinating that Entertainment Weekly even did a deep dive on what happened to this character.
Per J.J. Abrams, Zuvio was never meant to have much of a role or even any dialogue in "The Force Awakens." Shots that prominently featured him in the background just got cut from the movie. Zuvio may have been one of those "Star Wars" aliens audiences only saw once, but there's clearly potential for him to do more. Not only does Zuvio have a fanbase, but he's even appeared in a smattering of other "Star Wars" media, like the 2015 eBook "High Noon on Jakku."
The combination of Zuvio's design with a blank slate of a personality could make him a great character in future "Star Wars" stories. There's plenty of room to finally establish Zuvio as more than just a fixture of your local toy aisle, so it's high time he got his due.
Ika Sulko from Return of the Jedi
The Mon Calamari species that Admiral Ackbar belongs to famously has one of the best "Star Wars" alien designs. These aquatic-looking creatures are so nifty-looking that they've appeared in all kinds of places across the "Star Wars" universe, including deleted scenes from "Return of the Jedi." This movie was once intended to feature a Mon Calamari pilot by the name of Ika Sulko, but his valiant efforts to help the Rebellion were unrealized in the film's final cut. That was the end of Sulko's "Star Wars" presence, despite the involvement of rebel pilots in so much subsequent media in the franchise, like "Rogue One" and "Andor."
We think that Sulko deserves a promotion from historical footnote to flesh-and-blood character in "Star Wars" media. Sulko could easily be revamped and overhauled to debut in any point in the canon, including the forthcoming "Star Wars: Starfighter" (which will reportedly involve lots of pilots). In addition, he's part of a species whose realization through practical effects has been done countless times in the franchise, so bringing him to life wouldn't be an enormous visual effects undertaking.
Plus, you can never have too many Mon Calamari critters in your "Star Wars" stories. This species is just so cool that seeing more of them, especially a jettisoned "Return of the Jedi" pilot, would be divine.
The Eye of Webbish Bog from The Rise of Skywalker
A lot changed about "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" during its tumultuous production, and among the many storylines and creatures cut was a digression involving Kylo Ren encountering a bizarre Mustafar-based entity known as The Eye of Webbish Bog. Believe it or not, this beastie actually existed for a long time as a full practical effect that was created and filmed for the movie. The Eye of Webbish Bog did stick around in the novel adaptation of "The Rise of Skywalker" (a sign of how late it was cut from the proceedings) and also appeared in some issues of Marvel's Darth Vader comics.
Makeup effects supervisor Neil Scanlan expressed hope that The Eye of Webbish Bog could return in live-action "Star Wars" media someday, which certainly doesn't sound like an implausible idea given that this creature has already shown up in canonical "Star Wars" comics. If the Eye of Webbish Bog puppet is still out there (or even just the blueprints for it), why not bring it back as an adversary or obstacle in a future "Star Wars" project?
This intimidating organism's design is too cool to leave on the cutting room floor. Let something great arise from the ruins of "The Rise of Skywalker" by bringing The Eye of Webbish Bog back from the dead.
Finn's unnamed sibling
Though John Boyega has moved past the treatment of his character, Finn, in the "Star Wars'" Sequel Trilogy, the legacy of how "The Rise of Skywalker" sidelined the former stormtrooper still lingers. Reducing this pivotal character to just shouting "Rey!" and being superfluous to the larger story left a sour taste in many people's mouths. The rumored original "Episode IX" script could have changed "Star Wars" for the better by providing Finn with not just a significantly more active role, but a subplot that potentially gave him an unnamed sibling.
Given how Finn being alone when audiences first meet him in "The Force Awakens" is a crucial part of his character, the reveal that he has a blood relative somewhere in this universe could have been mighty impactful. However, this concept was jettisoned before shooting on "The Rise of Skywalker" even began.
Hopefully there's no way audiences have seen the last of Finn, and when John Boyega's character inevitably returns, it'd be an inspired idea to finally give him this unnamed sibling. Not only could this relative become a compelling standalone character, but they could open up new layers in Finn's character. This Sequel Trilogy fixture certainly deserves some extra dimensions after getting stranded in "The Rise of Skywalker."