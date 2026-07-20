The Only Thor Explainer You Need Before Avengers: Doomsday
It's nearly time for another adventure with everyone's favorite superteam, and Thor (Chris Hemsworth, who was never the same after playing the character) will be among the titans who will clash with Dr. Doom in "Avengers: Doomsday." Want to catch up with the man who wields Mjolnir before the movie drops on December 18, 2026? Click our video above and get a crash course in everything you might want to know about the God of Thunder.
Asgard native Thor is actually thousands of years old, but though he wields immense power, he's got his vulnerabilities. He's a cosmic, long-lived entity whose fighting skills are prodigious and whose manners are rough and ready. Thor is the chosen successor of his father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins), who sits on the All-Father's throne. But Thor's fate is complicated by the jealousy of his adopted brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), whose thievery results in Thor's temporary banishment from his home world.
He takes up life on Earth, and though his name is cleared and he's soon welcomed back into Asgard, he embarks upon many adventures both on Earth and in other galaxies. The fates of Thor and his family strongly intertwine with those of his fellow Avengers and the Earthbound natives he makes friends with along the way, including Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who meets with a rough fate in "Thor: Love and Thunder" after becoming his star-crossed lady love.
Thor might have met his match in Avengers: Doomsday
As the first-look trailer Marvel Studios released promises, Thor Odinson will be back for "Avengers: Doomsday." But while Thor has faced down many dangerous situations during his time with the titular super team, it looks like Dr. Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) might be the ultimate foe, the kind of bad guy who causes a hero to give up, turn tail, and run to safety. An understandable emotion, since Doom is a more terrifying fellow than Thanos (Josh Brolin).
In the assemblage of footage, Thor can be seen praying to the All-Father for strength and guidance in a peaceful woodland glen. It seems that he's retired from being a hero since we last saw him, a switch-up from the end of "Thor: Love and Thunder," where he was seen traveling the universe with Love (India Rose Hemsworth) fighting evil. He's continued to raise his adopted daughter far from civilization, and they have established a gentle, peaceful daily rhythm. He hopes that he'll be able to make it through one more battle, defeat one more bad guy, so he can return to the peace and quiet he has managed to establish. Has Thor finally met his match? Fans will find out this December when "Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters. If you want to take an in-depth peek at Thor's life before the events of "Doomsday," click our recap above.