The Only Thor Explainer You Need Before Avengers: Doomsday

It's nearly time for another adventure with everyone's favorite superteam, and Thor (Chris Hemsworth, who was never the same after playing the character) will be among the titans who will clash with Dr. Doom in "Avengers: Doomsday." Want to catch up with the man who wields Mjolnir before the movie drops on December 18, 2026? Click our video above and get a crash course in everything you might want to know about the God of Thunder.

Asgard native Thor is actually thousands of years old, but though he wields immense power, he's got his vulnerabilities. He's a cosmic, long-lived entity whose fighting skills are prodigious and whose manners are rough and ready. Thor is the chosen successor of his father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins), who sits on the All-Father's throne. But Thor's fate is complicated by the jealousy of his adopted brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), whose thievery results in Thor's temporary banishment from his home world.

He takes up life on Earth, and though his name is cleared and he's soon welcomed back into Asgard, he embarks upon many adventures both on Earth and in other galaxies. The fates of Thor and his family strongly intertwine with those of his fellow Avengers and the Earthbound natives he makes friends with along the way, including Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who meets with a rough fate in "Thor: Love and Thunder" after becoming his star-crossed lady love.