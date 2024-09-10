Chris Hemsworth Was Never The Same After Thor

Chris Hemsworth had a dedicated fanbase and a recognizable name in Australia long before he was cast as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), thanks to his recurring role as Kim Hyde on an Australian soap opera called "Home and Away." He even did a stint on Australia's version of "Dancing With the Stars" in 2006. Despite his fame in his home country, Hemsworth was nearly an unknown in America when he was cast in "Thor" (though he had a brief but memorable turn as George Kirk in 2009's "Star Trek" reboot). Most of America was introduced to him for the first time through "Thor" and as such, the role has framed and defined his Hollywood career for over a decade.

To say that Hemsworth's life changed following the filming and release of one of the MCU's earliest movies would be an understatement. Even though "Thor" was released before the MCU was the industry monolith it is now, it was still a very successful, buzzy blockbuster and one of the highest-grossing films of 2011. "Thor" had many immediate and long-lasting effects on Hemsworth life, and he may not even be done with the role yet.