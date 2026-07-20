Steven Spielberg's Favorite Horror Movie Of All Time Was Directed By Alfred Hitchcock

Steven Spielberg has directed some exceptional horror hits over the decades, whether it's the deep-sea terror of "Jaws" or dinosaurs on the loose with "Jurassic Park." But what keeps the prolific filmmaker up at night?

Steven Spielberg's favorite horror movie shouldn't come as a surprise, as it's one that set the template for numerous slasher films that followed. The director listed his 20 favorite movies of all time, and the top-ranking horror flick is Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho." The story of Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) going missing and the clearly disturbed Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) continues to resonate with horror aficionados to this day. And it's somewhat impressive Spielberg still holds the film's director, Alfred Hitchcock, in high regard after he the way he treated a younger Spielberg.

The famous anecdote involves Spielberg trying to meet Hitchcock in 1976 on the set of the latter's film, "Family Plot." Spielberg was there after the success of "Jaws," but when Hitchcock became aware of his presence, he had an assistant director escort him off the set. While promoting "Disclosure Day" with Vanity Fair, Spielberg still insists Hitchcock is the one director he'd like to meet: "He's a genius. I want to ask him ... I had nothing but questions for him," while stressing he felt no animosity for being asked to leave.