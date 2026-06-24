All 7 Steven Spielberg Horror Movies, Ranked

Steven Spielberg has built the foundation of his filmmaking career by creating over five decades worth of movie magic across multiple genres. Action adventures ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), historical dramas ("Schindler's List"), crime capers ("Catch Me If You Can"), science fiction tales ("A.I. Artificial Intelligence"), musicals ("West Side Story") — you name it, Spielberg's done it. In spite of this tonal diversity, his work within the horror sphere is either diminished or not acknowledged at all, even from the man himself. "I haven't directed a horror film yet, and I've always wanted to, and someday I may," claims Spielberg in the March 2026 issue of Empire Magazine.

The notion that Spielberg has never directed a horror movie is strange and categorically false. Even those that aren't explicitly labeled as such are at least horror-adjacent in a way that honors the genre's tropes and genetic makeup. "Jaws" may have a body count, an aquatic slasher villain, and a final boy who narrowly escapes his impending death, yet you'll encounter folks who claim it's just an adventure-thriller. For some, horror can still be considered a dirty word, and associating it with one of the most prolific filmmakers of all time will make his work seem lesser than, despite that being far from the truth.

As of 2026, Spielberg has at least seven films that can be considered either outright horror flicks or feature enough elements of the genre to classify them under the same umbrella. With that in mind, let's rank them and talk about how many of these conjured images of terror still persist to this very day.