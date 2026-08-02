5 The Simpsons Episodes That Are Unwatchable Today

The greatest episodes of "The Simpsons" are some of the finest pieces of television — or even art — ever produced. The world of Springfield and its inhabitants have inspired tremendously humorous storytelling and even some deeply moving material, like the unforgettable ending of "Mother Simpson." Even recent "Simpsons" seasons have seen the show embracing some audacious storytelling impulses and character-based inclinations that have led to it resecuring its creative mojo. Homer, Marge, and many more iconic "Simpsons" characters are just delightful and have more than earned their legendary status.

Unfortunately, but unsurprisingly, "The Simpsons" inevitably produced clunker episodes after delivering over 800 total to audiences. This includes five "Simpsons" episodes that are unwatchable today for a multitude of reasons. Many of these episodes reflect outdated, "edgy" 2000s sensibilities (an era of "Simpsons" history where the show tried resembling "Family Guy" more than its own vintage episodes) that were already uncomfortable when they first aired on the Fox network. Decades later, those particular installments have only worsened in terms of their watchability.

Some of these episodes also center around guest stars that haven't aged well, while others focus on character beats that feel distractingly incongruous with how these characters behave throughout the rest of "The Simpsons." These five unwatchable episodes aren't especially compelling as standalone pieces of art, but their flaws do let one further appreciate the countless classic "Simpsons" episodes out there. You need the rain to appreciate the sunshine — or, in this case, "The Boys of Bummer" to appreciate "Marge vs. the Monorail."