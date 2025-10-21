The 12 Worst Simpsons Episodes Of All Time, Ranked

"The Simpsons" forever reshaped American television for the better. Looking back at the greatest "Simpsons" episodes, one discovers all of the joy that 22 minutes of sitcom excellence can produce. However, no TV program is devoid of misfires. Considering "The Simpsons" has over 790 episodes, it's unsurprising that several underwhelming outings exist in its history. Our 12 worst "Simpsons" installments (ranked below from least worst to absolutely the worst) reflect what happens when everything behind this show goes awry. Characters that were once lovable become insufferable. Inspired gags that could only exist in animation are replaced with tired jokes you've seen a million times before. Unremarkable guest stars hog the spotlight. It's a mess.

The worst "Simpsons" episodes appear in every era of the program's history, from its earliest years to its latest seasons. These outings also cover a wide range of territory narratively, though recurring storytelling flaws (namely, overstuffed scripts and a lack of tangible emotions) do tend to permeate these especially underwhelming endeavors. Grab a donut and a cold can of Buzz Cola. You'll need them to fully process everything that went wrong with the worst moments in the history of "The Simpsons."