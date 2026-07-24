The No. 1 Movie On July 24, 1969 Was A Rom-Com With Two Legendary Actors

It can be interesting to find out about the films that topped the box office charts back in the day. In the 1960s, romantic comedies could easily get to the top spot among the highest-grossing movies in the U.S., as aptly demonstrated by the number one movie on July 24, 1969: "The April Fools" starring Jack Lemmon and Catherine Deneuve. Directed by Stuart Rosenberg of "Cool Hand Luke" and "The Amityville Horror" fame, "The April Fools" beat out some tough competition to claim the top spot, including John Wayne's Western classic "True Grit" and the Disney car comedy "The Love Bug."

As summer movies go, "The April Fools" is the kind of sentimental fun that's hard to beat. Here, Howard Brubaker (Lemmon) visits the party of his womanizing boss, Ted (Peter Lawford). Ted instructs Howard to let his hair down and pick up someone, and the protagonist indeed forms a deep connection with a woman called Catherine Gunther (Deneuve). The two ditch the party for a night full of shenanigans and emerging love, but there are speed bumps on their highway to happiness: Not only is Howard married, but so is Catherine — to Ted, no less.

On paper, the adulterous premise suggests that "The April Fools" is the kind of blockbuster Hollywood might not make today. In practice, however, it's a pretty charming film about two people stuck in loveless marriages finding each other.