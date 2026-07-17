The Odyssey Twists Christopher Nolan's Most Famous Storytelling Trick

Contains spoilers for "The Odyssey."

Though the mythical world of "The Odyssey" is a new one for Christopher Nolan, his fingerprints run all through it. It is his signature non-linear story, told out of sequence through underscored montage, condensing a vast expanse of time and space into a tight experience. The Nolan grandeur is here, though a bit more embellished to maintain the mythopoetic sentiment. And of course, there's his most famous storytelling trick — the third-act answer to his film's ongoing mystery. But in "The Odyssey," the director flips his own convention on its head.

Nolan fans know the premise well — the repeated question, brought up numerous times from the beginning straight to the final chapter, where the key piece of information is revealed. In "Memento," it's the story of Sammy Jankis. In "Interstellar," it's the ghost in the bookshelf. In "The Prestige," it's the teleportation trick. And in "The Odyssey," the question is one Odysseus (Matt Damon) is repeatedly asked along his long journey back to Ithaca: Why doesn't he want to go home?

This is the foundation of Nolan's unique angle — that Odysseus' own fear of return, not just the wrath of Poseidon, has shifted fate against him. In the final act, we get the answer as a disguised Odysseus confesses to Penelope (Anne Hathaway) the horrors he wrought at Troy. However, unlike twists from other Christopher Nolan movies, it's a reveal we all should have seen coming, adding to its impact.