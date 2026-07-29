5 Best Cat Movies Of All Time, Ranked

There are dozens of movies aimed directly at dog lovers, but in comparison, films made for cat people are few and far between. But as it turns out, cat movies have a far higher batting average than dog movies; the following five films are all critically acclaimed titles, with some even netting major awards.

More impressively, many beloved movies centered on our feline friends missed out on spots here, with animation ranging from "Oliver and Company" to "A Cat in Paris," cult horror like "Cat People," and adorable, inspirational movies like "A Street Cat Named Bob" all missing the cut. We were worried that we'd have to resort to including "Cats" and the Bill Murray "Garfield," but there are more excellent films in this wide-ranging category than you might have realized.

To determine the ultimate top five, we consulted this Letterboxd list of more than 400 cat movies from user @CuteCatCoco24. We filtered the list based on the average rating and excised any short films or TV specials to determine the five highest rated feature-length entries within that selection. Additionally, we left out movies not explicitly about domestic cats –- we love "The Lion King," but including a film about big cats felt like cheating. We then ranked the five top rated movies based on our personal preferences to answer which is the greatest cat movie ever made.