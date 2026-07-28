5 Must-Watch Crime TV Shows You Can Only Stream On Apple TV

To give you an idea of how well a crime show can fly under the radar on Apple TV, look no further than "Sugar." Where else could a quality private detective series that stars none other than Colin Farrell — who would later dominate news and awards buzz over his portrayal of Oz Cobb in the similarly ambitious HBO crime drama "The Penguin" — go so comparatively unnoticed?

Here, Farrell plays John Sugar, a contemporary private detective who operates in Los Angeles and is tasked with investigating the disappearance of an influential movie mogul's young relative. The show is stylish and as twisty as you could ever hope for a detective drama, with murders, mayhem, and misconduct permeating each and every episode. "Sugar" goes to some seriously weird places — in fact, it's one of the shows where saying just about anything about its plot might count as a spoiler. This may actually have something to do with why it hasn't received more attention. After all, how do you discuss a show that can barely be discussed without revealing key twists?

"Sugar" Season 1 arrived on the streamer in 2024, and Season 2 unfolds over the summer of 2026. Though it has distinctly modern sensibilities, it remains faithful to the noir detective tales of old, giving crime show fans the best of both worlds.