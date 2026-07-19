The No. 1 Movie On July 19, 1964 Was A Musical With Debbie Reynolds

On July 19, 1964, a movie that will interest fans of James Cameron's "Titanic" sat at the top of the U.S. movie mountain. The number one film on that date, which was based on a Broadway production from 1960, became known as one of the most charming projects in musician and actress Debbie Reynolds' long and storied career: "The Unsinkable Molly Brown."

Based on the life of Titanic survivor Margaret Brown, the Charles Walters-directed musical comedy is heavily fictionalized. Here, baby Molly is found in the Colorado River. Her life becomes a fairy tale that moves from a job as a saloon singer to a marriage with a wealthy miner and a life of leisure. Hijinks with her husband's miner-era friends and European royalty ensue, and before long, Molly ends up aboard the Titanic. There, she becomes a hero when she helps many people survive the sinking ship.

The real Brown was indeed a wealthy socialite whose fortune came from mining. However, there are copious differences between her and the movie version. Still, in the aftermath of the disaster, she became a crucial figure who helped the poorer survivors financially and remained a philanthropist and activist for much of her life. It's not quite as dramatic as that infamous door scene in Cameron's "Titanic" – in which Brown also features, played by Kathy Bates – but in the context of real life, it was probably far more helpful.