The No. 1 Movie On July 19, 1964 Was A Musical With Debbie Reynolds
On July 19, 1964, a movie that will interest fans of James Cameron's "Titanic" sat at the top of the U.S. movie mountain. The number one film on that date, which was based on a Broadway production from 1960, became known as one of the most charming projects in musician and actress Debbie Reynolds' long and storied career: "The Unsinkable Molly Brown."
Based on the life of Titanic survivor Margaret Brown, the Charles Walters-directed musical comedy is heavily fictionalized. Here, baby Molly is found in the Colorado River. Her life becomes a fairy tale that moves from a job as a saloon singer to a marriage with a wealthy miner and a life of leisure. Hijinks with her husband's miner-era friends and European royalty ensue, and before long, Molly ends up aboard the Titanic. There, she becomes a hero when she helps many people survive the sinking ship.
The real Brown was indeed a wealthy socialite whose fortune came from mining. However, there are copious differences between her and the movie version. Still, in the aftermath of the disaster, she became a crucial figure who helped the poorer survivors financially and remained a philanthropist and activist for much of her life. It's not quite as dramatic as that infamous door scene in Cameron's "Titanic" – in which Brown also features, played by Kathy Bates – but in the context of real life, it was probably far more helpful.
Debbie Reynolds got her only Oscar nomination for The Unsinkable Molly Brown
While it didn't make Looper's list of musicals you need to watch right now, "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" is an important movie in its genre, not least because of the recognition it brought to various people involved in its making. On top of its box office success, it received no fewer than six Academy Award nominations, including a best actress nod for Debbie Reynolds.
Even before she became a veteran who once irked "Love Boat" cast members during her guest star stint, Reynolds was involved in lots of classic movies, from "Singin' In the Rain" to "Tammy and the Bachelor." Still, the only Oscar nod she ever got was for this movie. "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" was also nominated in categories related to cinematography, art direction, costume design, set decoration, and music, giving over a dozen behind-the-scenes professionals some time in the spotlight.
Away from the Academy Awards, Harve Presnell (who reprised the role of Molly's husband Johnny from the Broadway production) took home a Golden Globe for most promising newcomer. If you're a musical fan who also happens to be interested in the story of the Titanic, this is a must-watch movie. It's currently streaming for free on Tubi.