Brenda Fricker, Known For Playing The Pigeon Lady In Home Alone 2, Dead At 81

Brenda Fricker, who won an Oscar for her performance in "My Left Foot" and endeared herself to audiences as the Pigeon Lady in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," died on July 16 at the age of 81. Her agent, Phil Belfield, released a statement following her passing: "We will never see her like again, and the world is lesser for the lack of her. I was honored to know, love and work with her, and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over" (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Fricker made her mark on the entertainment industry in a big way. She was the first female Irish actor to take home an Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role of Bridget Fagan Brown in "My Left Foot," one of the few near-perfect movies from 1990. But you'd be hard-pressed to ever hear Fricker talk about it. She told RTE Radio, "It's lovely to have that in the history books, but it's a burden. People have expectations about it, and I don't give a s*** about it, to be honest with you."

The Irish Times listed her at number 26 on their list of the greatest Irish actors of all time. And when looking at her filmography, even beyond "My Left Foot," it's hard to argue with that.