Brenda Fricker, Known For Playing The Pigeon Lady In Home Alone 2, Dead At 81
Brenda Fricker, who won an Oscar for her performance in "My Left Foot" and endeared herself to audiences as the Pigeon Lady in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," died on July 16 at the age of 81. Her agent, Phil Belfield, released a statement following her passing: "We will never see her like again, and the world is lesser for the lack of her. I was honored to know, love and work with her, and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over" (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Fricker made her mark on the entertainment industry in a big way. She was the first female Irish actor to take home an Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role of Bridget Fagan Brown in "My Left Foot," one of the few near-perfect movies from 1990. But you'd be hard-pressed to ever hear Fricker talk about it. She told RTE Radio, "It's lovely to have that in the history books, but it's a burden. People have expectations about it, and I don't give a s*** about it, to be honest with you."
The Irish Times listed her at number 26 on their list of the greatest Irish actors of all time. And when looking at her filmography, even beyond "My Left Foot," it's hard to argue with that.
Brenda Fricker had fun acting well into old age
Brenda Fricker was born on February 17, 1945 in Dublin, Ireland. Her father worked as a journalist, and she had similar aspirations until she happened upon acting. Fricker had an uncredited part in 1964's "Of Human Bondage, and over a decade later, she wound up with a recurring role on "Coronation Street," one of the longest running soap operas of all time.
Following her Oscar win for "My Left Foot," Fricker had a stellar run of acting gigs throughout the 1990s, appearing in "The Field," "So I Married an Axe Murderer," "Angels in the Outfield," and "A Time to Kill." While her acting slowed down in the 21st century, she never lost her spirit for the arts, with her last role being in 2024's "The Swallow." She spoke with The Irish Times about what would become her final role and what acting meant to her after all these years: "As an actor you're not an artist, but you're surrounded by arty people. That makes it a good place to be. I still just think of it as playing games."
While "My Left Foot" has its place in the history books, there's a generation who will always remember her as the Pigeon Lady in "Home Alone 2," a Christmas movie that can make anyone cry. She brought heart to an otherwise zany comedy, and it's a perfect encapsulation of what made Fricker an iconic performer for so many years. When people rewatch "Home Alone 2" in the years that come, there will be an extra layer of sadness to these scenes, knowing that Brenda Fricker is now gone.