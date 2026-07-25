5 Worst Starfleet Admirals In Star Trek, Ranked

One of the more unusual common tropes in Star Trek is the penchant for any high-ranking officer to turn rogue. It happens more than casual viewers might think, but if you go back and look at the movies and television series, it seems that the rank of admiral in particular makes a majority of Starfleet personnel turn into so-called "Badmirals." These characters typically don't start out with nefarious intent, as all of them initially walk the perilous road that's paved with good intentions aimed at preserving the Federation.

Unfortunately, because of their power and capabilities, the best intentions often result in the worst outcomes, transforming a once-proud Starfleet officer into a villain. Of course, villainy is dependent on a person's point of view, so not every rogue admiral is necessarily a bad person. Instead, they make decisions and take actions, causing others to see them as such. In most cases, it takes a good Starfleet officer to either show them the error of their ways or stand up to them.

Although bad Starfleet admirals date back to the original series, they're more common in later shows and films, where much of the plot revolves around whatever scheme furthers their cause. Each of these five admirals — including our surprising first choice — did something that upended the rest of Starfleet, regardless of their intentions, ensuring they were all truly terrible at their jobs.