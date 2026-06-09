Every Punisher Movie, Ranked

The Punisher (aka Frank Castle) was first introduced in Marvel Comics as a costumed assassin in 1974's "The Amazing Spider-Man" #129 by way of comic book writer Gerry Conway, plus artists John Romita Sr. and Ross Andru. After some sporadic appearances throughout the late '70s and early '80s, he finally received his own series in the mid-'80s, followed by the different spins of countless artists throughout the decades.

Frank's comics origin saw him go from a United States Marine Corps sniper to street-level vigilante in the wake of his wife and kids being murdered. He's very much a reactionary creation, born of Don Pendleton's "The Executioner" series and Charles Bronson's Paul Kersey in the "Death Wish" films. Frank is like a rorschach test, in terms of how you view him as the Punisher and the philosophy behind his deadly mission to snuff out people who make the world a worse place for others to live.

When it comes to feature film adaptations, the Punisher has definitely struggled, as opposed to more accessible Marvel characters like Spider-Man, Thor, and Captain America. Frank is an easier sell for hardcore comic book fans rather than general moviegoing audiences: His theatrical feature films either barely made enough money to get by or floundered at the box office, resulting in one reboot after another until he became a fixture on streaming. Before the Punisher returns to theaters with a full circle moment in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," let's look at all his movies (in addition to the recent Disney+ special) to see which screen Frank most successfully stormed the Castle.