In 2026, Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach pivoted from YouTube content creation to the big screen with his massively successful film adaptation of David Szymanski's indie video game "Iron Lung." Markiplier's "Iron Lung" adaptation has been a super hit that has made over $50 million at the global box office — a huge win against its reported $3 million budget. But that's all just numbers. For the purposes of this list, what you need to know is that "Iron Lung" is interesting enough to be viewed over and over again.

Even on the scale of submarine movies, "Iron Lung" is as grim as they come. Here, pretty much the whole universe is doomed after the mysterious disappearance of stars and planets that can support life. Humanity's only hope for survival lies on a mysterious moon that's covered by an even more mysterious ocean of blood. So, a prisoner called Simon (Fischbach) is locked inside the rickety submarine that gives the movie its name. His orders are to explore and to hopefully find something that will help humanity explain and even survive its predicament. Simon finds plenty of things, alright — but his discoveries are ambiguous at best and deadly at worst.

The movie combines the claustrophobia of submarine exploration with copious gore, paranoia, and mystery. It stubbornly (but enticingly) refuses to fully elaborate on its secrets. The end result is a strangely mesmerizing film that can be rewatched plenty of times without losing its allure. This is just as well, too, seeing as Markiplier's online popularity basically guarantees plenty of rewatch parties all over the world.