5 Movies To Watch If You Like Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's adaptation of "The Odyssey" is finally here, and his take on the epic Greek poem attributed to the blind writer Homer is his first film since his 2023 Oscar winner "Oppenheimer." For his take on this classic tale, Nolan enlisted his creative team — wife and producing partner Emma Thomas, composer Ludwig Göransson, and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, just to name a few — and reunited with collaborator Matt Damon to cast him as Odysseus, the tragic hero who finds himself hopelessly lost at sea after winning the Trojan War.

Damon is joined by a whole host of A-list stars, including Anne Hathaway as his long-suffering wife Penelope, Tom Holland as his nearly-grown son Telemachus, Benny Safdie as the king of Mycenae Agamemnon (and Jon Bernthal as his brother Menelaus, the king of Sparta), Lupita Nyong'o as Menelaus' captive wife Helen of Troy (and her twin sister and Agamemnon's wife Clytemnestra), Himesh Patel as Odysseus' right-hand man Eurylochus, Elliot Page as the soldier Sinon, John Leguizamo as the loyal swineherd Eumaeus, Charlize Theron as the nymph Calypso, and Zendaya as the goddess Athena ... just to name a few. As Odysseus and his men try to return home from the war and face trials and obstacles, their number dwindles — leaving Odysseus to reunite with his wife and son on his own.

This star-studded adaptation of one of the world's most famous stories is genuinely phenomenal, and if you want to keep watching great, epic films once you leave the movie theater, we've got you covered. From other masterpieces by Nolan to a very offbeat take on "The Odyssey" to the conclusion of one of the greatest fantasy trilogies ever made, here's what you should watch after "The Odyssey."