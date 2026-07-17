The Odyssey: When Is The Best Time To Use The Bathroom?

Contains spoilers for "The Odyssey"

The Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan's brand-new adaptation of "The Odyssey" is very good. It is also, however, quite long. At a whopping 173 minutes, this massive film — based on the epic poem attibuted to the famous Grecian named Homer — runs for just under three hours, and if you're a well-hydrated person or you just happened to grab an extra-large soda on your way into the theater, you're probably going to need to use the restroom.

As you experience the trials and tribulations of the long-lost war hero Odysseus (a striking Matt Damon), who's instrumental in winning the Trojan War but gets his men hopelessly lost during the long journey home, you might want to pop out for a quick pee. There are, fortunately and unfortunately, a lot of scenes in this movies that are absolute must-sees. Nearly any scene featuring Odysseus' grieving wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) is vital, and when it comes to some of the trials encountered by Odysseus and his men, like Bill Irwin's hungry cyclops Polyphemus and Samantha Morton's quietly vengeful witch Circe, the sequences are so technically impressive that you won't be able to tear your eyes away from the screen even if your bladder is in danger of imminently bursting.

That's why we here at Looper are providing the answers — the real, serious, boots-on-the-ground journalism you all want and crave. We're here to answer the question you're all asking: when should you go to the bathroom during the long runtime of "The Odyssey?"