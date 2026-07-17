The No. 1 Movie On July 17, 1962 Was A Rom-Com With Cary Grant And Doris Day

Every Cary Grant movie, from the worst to the best, tends to feature at least a couple of moments that remind you why he was such a Hollywood icon. Most of those films, though, were released before the mid-1950s. After that, Grant would still headline pictures (including some of his most acclaimed works, like "North by Northwest" and "Charade"), but his days of anchoring several movies a year were behind him. By the time he appeared in "That Touch of Mink," Grant was nearing the end of his tether – in fact, he would only appear in three further movies, retiring to spend more time with his daughter having grown jaded with Tinseltown.

Doris Day, however, was still at the height of her powers when she agreed to co-star in "That Touch of Mink," and it became one of her biggest hits. It may not be among the best romantic comedy movies of all time, but it was one of the highest grossing movies of 1962, with critics praising the co-leads for their work. According to Day, Grant was very private during the shoot but also a total pro. "Maybe the most professional, exacting actor I ever worked with," Day wrote in her 1976 autobiography (via TCM). "In the scenes we played, he concerned himself with every little detail: clothes, sets, production values, the works. Cary even got involved in helping to choose the kind of mink I was slated to wear in the film."