The most popular movie in the nation is always a big deal, and sometimes it's interesting to look back to see what people were watching on the same date many years ago. For instance, did you know that on July 19, 1961, the U.S. box office was dominated by a very particular movie that has gone on to become a well-known representative of the romantic drama genre? The flick in question is director Joshua Logan's and screenwriter Julius J. Epstein's "Fanny," an unconventional love story that was on its second week at the top of the box office at the time. Since even some 1960s box office bombs are worth watching, a movie of this stature should surely go on any aficionado's watch list.

The story of "Fanny" takes us to the port town of Marseille, France, where César's (Charles Boyer) teenage son Marius (Horst Buchholz) dreams of a better, more adventurous future. He wants to go to sea, but his naval aspirations are kept in check by childhood friend Fanny (Leslie Caron), who has loved Marius for a long time while the boy has kept an emotional distance. From these beginnings, we witness a dance of inheritances, long absences, marriages of convenience, and star-crossed lover antics that seems to work toward an inevitable conclusion. Despite the decades between its setting and today, "Fanny" remains an entertaining watch that arguably belongs in the discussion of the best romantic movies of all time.