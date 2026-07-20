5 Most Historically Accurate World War II Movies, Ranked

Hollywood's been making World War II films since before the United States even joined the conflict. As one of the defining periods of the 20th century, it's prime fare for big screen dramatization. But as engrossing and emotionally devastating as the war itself naturally was, filmmakers have still stretched the truth of what really happened on several occasions.

The accuracy of World War II movies varies dramatically from production to production. But, while there are plenty of Second World War films that sacrifice realism for the sake of thrills and drama, there are a few that really nail the historical details, putting special effort into creating as vivid a picture of the conflict as possible.

Of course, some World War II movies are revisionist by nature, like Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds." You won't find any of those listed here. The movies on this list have received acclaim for how devotedly they adhere to the events of the war as they actually happened. The fact that they end up making for genuinely good cinema is just the icing on the cake.